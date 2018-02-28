GOP rep tries to tie Dem senator to Kaepernick in new ad

Rep. Todd RokitaTheodore (Todd) Edward RokitaKoch-backed group launches ads against red-state Dems who opposed tax bill Friend of NFL player killed in crash: He would 'absolutely not' want his death politicized Federal workers on edge over Trump call for firing power MORE (R-Ind.) tries to tie Sen. Joe DonnellyJoseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyDemocrats now attack internet rules they once embraced Dem group launches M ad buy to boost vulnerable senators Senate rejects Trump immigration plan MORE (D-Ind.) to Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonWoman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Trump: CNN, MSNBC 'got scammed' into covering Russian-organized rally Pennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map MORE and NFL quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick in a new television ad that throws red meat to the GOP base.
Rokita, who is running in a contentious GOP Senate primary race against Rep. Luke MesserAllen (Luke) Lucas MesserKoch-backed group launches ads against red-state Dems who opposed tax bill Indiana GOP candidate targets Senate rival over past Trump criticism Wealthy outsiders threaten to shake up GOP Senate primaries MORE and businessman Mike Braun, calls himself "pro-life, pro-gun and pro-Trump" in the new television spot.
The ad ticks through a laundry list of liberals — Clinton, Kaepernick, former President Obama, House Minority Leader Nancy PelosiNancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiLawmakers feel pressure on guns Former Pelosi challenger: I have no 'interest in running for leadership again' Congress punts fight over Dreamers to March MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDemocrats now attack internet rules they once embraced Schumer: Trump budget would ‘cripple’ gun background checks Schumer: Senate Republicans' silence 'deafening' on guns, Russia MORE (D-N.Y.) — before even showing Donnelly.
"The liberal elites disrespect our flag and the sacrifices of our soldiers. They riot in our streets and attack our police," the ad's narrator says.
"Welfare dependency, open borders, amnesty — it must stop."
Rokita then appears on screen to tout his support of President TrumpDonald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE, another key issue in the race. Rokita has backing from some of Trump's Indiana campaign hands, while Messer has support from many White House allies including the brother of Vice President Pence, himself a former governor of the state.
"I'm Todd Rokita and I'm running for Senate to fight the politically correct politicians. I'm pro-life, pro-gun, and pro-Trump," Rokita says.
"It is time to build the wall, make English our official language, and put America first."
The ad's hard-charging approach is indicative of Rokita's approach to the race, attacking his opponents on multiple occasions. Messer has tried to keep the focus on Donnelly in his campaign messaging, while Braun has criticized both candidates as insiders.