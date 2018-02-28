GOP rep tries to tie Dem senator to Kaepernick in new ad

Rep.(R-Ind.) tries to tie Sen.(D-Ind.) toand NFL quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick in a new television ad that throws red meat to the GOP base.

Rokita, who is running in a contentious GOP Senate primary race against Rep.and businessman Mike Braun, calls himself "pro-life, pro-gun and pro-Trump" in the new television spot.

The ad ticks through a laundry list of liberals — Clinton, Kaepernick, former President Obama, House Minority Leader(D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader(D-N.Y.) — before even showing Donnelly.

"The liberal elites disrespect our flag and the sacrifices of our soldiers. They riot in our streets and attack our police," the ad's narrator says.

"Welfare dependency, open borders, amnesty — it must stop."

"I'm Todd Rokita and I'm running for Senate to fight the politically correct politicians. I'm pro-life, pro-gun, and pro-Trump," Rokita says.

"It is time to build the wall, make English our official language, and put America first."

The ad's hard-charging approach is indicative of Rokita's approach to the race, attacking his opponents on multiple occasions. Messer has tried to keep the focus on Donnelly in his campaign messaging, while Braun has criticized both candidates as insiders.