Miss. Dem launches Senate bid against Wicker

Mississippi state House minority leader Democrat David Baria launched a long-shot bid for his state's Senate seat on Wednesday, hours after Sen. Roger WickerRoger Frederick WickerAt least Alzheimer’s research is bringing Washington together McConnell urging Mississippi gov to appoint himself if Cochran resigns: report Senate Republicans call on Trump to preserve NAFTA MORE (R-Miss.) also drew a primary challenger.
Baria's Wednesday announcement, which was first reported by Missisippi Today, gives Democrats a candidate with some profile in a deep-red state they aren't expected to win.
“I want to give voters a true choice, and I plan to spend the campaign listening to voters and working hard to earn their trust,” Baria said in a statement.
Democrats face long odds winning any statewide office in Mississippi. Aside from a Democratic attorney general, Republicans hold every other top office in the state.
But Baria's announcement puts a Democratic candidate with political experience in the race, offering Democrats a chance to pick up the seat in case of a massive Democratic wave.
Democrats pulled off a similar upset in Alabama's Senate special election. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) won that race after allegations of relationships with minors surfaced against his opponent, Republican Roy MooreRoy Stewart MooreAmerican women will decide who wins and loses in 2018 elections Trump endorses Romney in Utah Senate race Juan Williams: Evangelicals sell their souls for Trump MORE, in the final weeks of the race.
Baria pointed in his interview to the Wednesday decision by Chris McDaniel, a Tea Party favorite who sparked controversy during his 2014 Senate bid, to run against Wicker as a potential opening for the Democrats.
“I think it takes a somewhat unique dynamic to see a path of victory for a Democrat in a U.S. Senate race in Mississippi,” Baria said. “In a vacuum, Chris McDaniel getting in against Wicker creates the kind of dynamic that leads me to believe that might be achievable.”
The 2014 primary between McDaniel and Sen. Thad CochranWilliam (Thad) Thad CochranOvernight Finance: Breaking down Trump's budget | White House finally releases infrastructure plan | Why it faces a tough road ahead | GOP, Dems feud over tax-cut aftermath | Markets rebound McConnell tees up budget deal McConnell urging Mississippi gov to appoint himself if Cochran resigns: report MORE (R-Miss.) turned ugly, with both sides lobbing allegations of racism and dog-whistle politics at one another, while a McDaniel supporter was arrested for posting private pictures taken of Cochran's wife in a nursing home. McDaniel refused to concede the race when he lost by a narrow margin in the runoff, claiming voter fraud.
Democrats would need everything to break right for a shot in the Senate race, and it's not clear whether McDaniel winning the primary would hurt Republican chances to hold the seat.
President TrumpDonald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE won the state in 2016 by 18 points. A Democrat last won a Senate seat in the state in 1982.