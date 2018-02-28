Miss. Dem launches Senate bid against Wicker

Mississippi state House minority leader Democrat David Baria launched a long-shot bid for his state's Senate seat on Wednesday, hours after Sen. Roger Wicker Roger Frederick WickerAt least Alzheimer’s research is bringing Washington together McConnell urging Mississippi gov to appoint himself if Cochran resigns: report Senate Republicans call on Trump to preserve NAFTA MORE (R-Miss.) also drew a primary challenger.





Baria's Wednesday announcement, which was first reported by Missisippi Today, gives Democrats a candidate with some profile in a deep-red state they aren't expected to win.

“I want to give voters a true choice, and I plan to spend the campaign listening to voters and working hard to earn their trust,” Baria said in a statement.

Democrats face long odds winning any statewide office in Mississippi. Aside from a Democratic attorney general, Republicans hold every other top office in the state.

But Baria's announcement puts a Democratic candidate with political experience in the race, offering Democrats a chance to pick up the seat in case of a massive Democratic wave.

Baria pointed in his interview to the Wednesday decision by Chris McDaniel, a Tea Party favorite who sparked controversy during his 2014 Senate bid, to run against Wicker as a potential opening for the Democrats.

“I think it takes a somewhat unique dynamic to see a path of victory for a Democrat in a U.S. Senate race in Mississippi,” Baria said. “In a vacuum, Chris McDaniel getting in against Wicker creates the kind of dynamic that leads me to believe that might be achievable.”

Democrats would need everything to break right for a shot in the Senate race, and it's not clear whether McDaniel winning the primary would hurt Republican chances to hold the seat.