Biden to campaign in Pa. House special election

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenDems ponder gender politics of 2020 nominee Trump: Why didn't Obama 'do something about Russian meddling?' 2020 Dem contenders travel to key primary states MORE will campaign with special election candidate Conor Lamb next week, as the Democrat hopes to pull off an upset in a deep-red House district.

Biden, who is one of the party's best surrogates for appealing to rural voters, will make two stops on Tuesday , just one week before voters cast their ballots.

“Conor Lamb will be a champion for the working people of southwestern Pennsylvania,” Biden said in a statement released by Lamb's campaign.

“He’s not afraid to say the word 'union'. I know he will stand up for the people of his district, whether it means protecting Social Security and Medicare, or fighting to create good, quality jobs you can support a family on.”

Lamb has closed the gap between him and Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone, with recent polling showing Lamb trailing by just a few percentage points.

Vice President Pence traveled to the district last month, and President Trump, who spoke in the district at an official event earlier this year, is expected to return for a campaign rally before the March 13 election.

But Biden remains popular. He sported a 67-percent favorability rating in a December CNN poll with strong marks among independents and political moderates. That's why Democrats, particularly those in rural or more conservative districts, are hopeful he can be a strong surrogate on the campaign trail.