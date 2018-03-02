Trump to hold campaign rally in Pennsylvania

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE will appear in Pennsylvania for a campaign rally this month after previously postponing a trip following the Florida high school shooting, the president's political action committee announced Friday.

Trump will appear for a rally outside Pittsburgh this month near where he was originally slated to speak at a high school in February.

The campaign initially postponed the rally at the high school "out of respect and sympathy for the victims and survivors" of the Parkland, Fla., shooting that left 17 people dead on Feb. 14.

The new date follows Trump's official announcement this week to seek reelection in 2020, and the appointment of former digital adviser Brad Parscale as his new campaign manager, signaling his intention to resume his signature rowdy campaign rallies.

"The president is really looking forward to visiting the Pittsburgh area to highlight the benefits that his historic tax cuts are providing hard-working families across Pennsylvania and to celebrate our booming economy now that America is once again open for business," said Michael Glassner, chief operations officer for the Trump campaign.

Trump's visit to Moon Township to the area is a strategic one, as the GOP is currently pouring funds into the special congressional election for Pennsylvania's 18th district.

Vice President Pence appeared at a fundraising event for state legislator Rick Saccone (R) last month in an effort to bolster his campaign in its close race for the seat against Democratic prosecutor Conor Lamb. Pence also touted the GOP tax reform package, which strategists hope will keep the suburban district red before the next round of midterm elections this year.

The rally will mark Trump's fifth in the Pittsburgh area since the start of his campaign in 2015, the release noted. Trump narrowly defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWoman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Trump: CNN, MSNBC 'got scammed' into covering Russian-organized rally Pennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map MORE in the battleground state in 2016, an unexpected victory that helped propel him to the White House.