2020 Dems unify around assault weapons ban, putting pressure on colleagues

Democratic senators seen as possible contenders for the White House in 2020 are all taking positions in strong support of an assault weapons ban, pressuring their colleagues up for reelection this year.

Though the positioning may not effect the prospects of legislation, its support by all of the 2020 would-be candidates puts lawmakers like Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampSenate rejects Trump immigration plan Cramer to announce North Dakota Senate run on Friday Senate Democrats not sold on bipartisan immigration deal MORE (N.D.) in a tough spot months before the November midterm elections.

“This is where the real conflict is,” one top Democratic strategist concluded. “There isn’t really space for an anti-gun candidate in the party and yet there are senators who have a tough balancing act for sure.”

Brad Bannon, a Democratic strategist, added: “The reason for the tension within the party is pretty obvious. Democrats have no choice but to press this issue. With 69 percent in favor of a complete ban, they’re on the right side of public opinion on the issue … For the 2020 Dems, a ban on assault weapons is a no-brainer.”

No Democrat running for the White House wants to be outflanked from the left on guns.

During the 2016 Democratic primary, for example, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWoman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Trump: CNN, MSNBC 'got scammed' into covering Russian-organized rally Pennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map MORE slammed rival Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersDems ponder gender politics of 2020 nominee 2020 Dem contenders travel to key primary states After Florida school shooting, vows for change but no clear path forward MORE (I-Vt.) for not being strong enough on gun control.

“No one wants to be the lightweight when it comes to guns and particularly an assault weapons ban,” the strategist said. “They all want to be seen as the ones who really rushed to the forefront and pushed this issue when it really mattered.”

All of the prospective 2020 Democratic candidates in the upper chamber — Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump's SEC may negate investors' ability to fight securities fraud Schatz's ignorance of our Anglo-American legal heritage illustrates problem with government Dems ponder gender politics of 2020 nominee MORE (Mass.) Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandAmerican women will decide who wins and loses in 2018 elections Dems ponder gender politics of 2020 nominee Calls mount from Dems to give platform to Trump accusers MORE (N.Y.) Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCongress fails miserably: For Asian-Americans, immigration proposals are personal attacks American women will decide who wins and loses in 2018 elections Dems ponder gender politics of 2020 nominee MORE (Calif.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDems ponder gender politics of 2020 nominee Senate rejects centrist immigration bill after Trump veto threat Sen. Gillibrand, eyeing 2020 bid, rankles some Democrats MORE (N.J.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharOvernight Health Care: Trump eases rules on insurance outside ObamaCare | HHS office on religious rights gets 300 complaints in a month | GOP chair eyes opioid bill vote by Memorial Day Overnight Regulation: Trump to take steps to ban bump stocks | Trump eases rules on insurance sold outside of ObamaCare | FCC to officially rescind net neutrality Thursday | Obama EPA chief: Reg rollback won't stand Dems seek reversal of nursing home regulatory rollback MORE (Minn.) and Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyLawmakers feel pressure on guns Trump to take steps to ban bump stocks Kasich’s campaign website tones down gun language after Florida shooting MORE (Conn.) are all co-sponsors of Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinLawmakers feel pressure on guns Feinstein: Trump must urge GOP to pass bump stock ban Florida lawmakers reject motion to consider bill that would ban assault rifles MORE’s (Calif.) legislation to ban assault weapons. Sanders has also said he favors banning assault weapons.

“These weapons are not for hunting,” he said. “They’re for killing human beings.”

Support for the ban on assault weapons has grown among Democrats over the last 11 years. In 2007, 67 Democrats supported a ban. That number continued to grow in 2013 with 83 Democrats co-sponsoring legislation. The number grew to 149 in 2015 before settling on 167 co-sponsors this year.

As Democrats call for assault weapons to be banned, President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE is also showing signs of movement.

This week, Trump — sitting beside Feinstein — signaled that he might be willing to include parts of her assault weapons legislation as part of a bipartisan deal.

Sitting across from them was Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinPavlich: The claim Trump let the mentally ill get guns is a lie Toomey to introduce bill broadening background checks for firearms Scott Walker backs West Virginia attorney general in GOP Senate primary MORE (W.Va.) the Democrat who refuses to support a ban on assault weapons. (“I don’t know anyone who’s committed a crime with it,” Manchin said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe this week.)

“Joe, are you ready?” a visibly excited Feinstein asked the West Virginia Senator after Trump made his remarks.

Manchin spearheaded aggressive background checks legislation in 2013 in partnership with Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyTop GOP candidate drops out of Ohio Senate race Newly declassified memos detail extent of improper Obama-era NSA spying Overnight Tech: FCC won't fine Colbert over Trump joke | Trump budget slashes science funding | Net neutrality comment period opens MORE (R-Pa.), but faces a potentially tough reelection race this year in a state where Trump cruised to victory in 2016.

Manchin told Feinstein he was at least willing to consider some of her proposal.

“Can you do that? Joe, can you do that?” Trump asked.

But there is still a divide on the issue in the Democratic caucus, one that has lingered since a vote on an assault weapons ban failed 40-60 in the Senate in 2013, a few months after a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Sixteen Democrats, including Heitkamp, Manchin and Sens. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetColorado senators pitch immigration compromise Colorado senators mark Olympics with Senate hallway curling GOP Senate candidate fundraising lags behind Dems in key races MORE (Colo.), Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterWith vote against Brownback, Democrats abandon religious freedom Democrat Manchin: Pence attacks prove ‘they don't want bipartisanship’ in Trump admin Tester invited the Border Patrol Union’s president to the State of the Union. What does that say to Dreamers? MORE (Mont.), Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyDemocrats now attack internet rules they once embraced Dem group launches M ad buy to boost vulnerable senators Senate rejects Trump immigration plan MORE (Ind.), Martin Heinrich Martin Trevor HeinrichCongress fails miserably: For Asian-Americans, immigration proposals are personal attacks Senate rejects centrist immigration bill after Trump veto threat Dem senators want list of White House officials with interim security clearances MORE (N.M.) and Tom Udall Thomas (Tom) Stewart UdallCongress fails miserably: For Asian-Americans, immigration proposals are personal attacks Senate rejects centrist immigration bill after Trump veto threat Dem senators want list of White House officials with interim security clearances MORE (N.M.), as well as independent Sen. Angus King Angus Stanley KingLawmakers are failing in duty to respond to the American people Congress fails miserably: For Asian-Americans, immigration proposals are personal attacks GOP senators float fallback plan to protect Dreamers MORE (Maine), voted “no.”

Asked about her 2013 vote on Thursday, Heitkamp said she thought the legislation was “overly broad.”

“It included banning semi-automatics, and I actually don't think the assault weapons ban would accomplish much,” Heitkamp told The Weekly Standard.

Democrats acknowledged the awkward divide within the party. But internal pressure aside, Bannon said the 2018 candidates can explain the daylight between their position and their Senate colleagues who may run in 2020.

“If I were a senator like Heitkamp or Manchin, I’d use this internal fight to show that they’re not being held captive by the national Democratic party. I’d use it as a tool to stake out their own independence."

“Even though there’s tension with their colleagues, if they’re smart enough they’ll use it to their advantage,” Bannon said. “Both sides could win.”