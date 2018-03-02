Texas sets early voting record in nonpresidential year

Texans have set a record for early voting in a non-presidential primary election year, the Laredo Morning Times reported Friday.

More than 602,000 voters have cast ballots in the largest counties through Wednesday. That total includes votes cast in both Democratic and Republican primaries, with more ballots cast buy Democrats than Republicans.

It does not count ballots that were cast on Thursday or Friday, the last day of voting.

It's the first time in a decade, when Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaOvernight Energy: Dems ask Pruitt to justify first-class travel | Obama EPA chief says reg rollback won't stand | Ex-adviser expects Trump to eventually rejoin Paris accord Overnight Regulation: Trump to take steps to ban bump stocks | Trump eases rules on insurance sold outside of ObamaCare | FCC to officially rescind net neutrality Thursday | Obama EPA chief: Reg rollback won't stand Ex-US ambassador: Mueller is the one who is tough on Russia MORE was battling Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWoman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Trump: CNN, MSNBC 'got scammed' into covering Russian-organized rally Pennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map MORE in a presidential primary, that Texas Democrats have seen the largest turnout in a primary.

Democrats have outvoted Republicans by more than 25,000 ballots since early voting began on Feb. 20.

For the last two gubernatorial election cycles, Republicans surpassed Democrats in the primaries by over 100,000 votes each year, the Laredo Morning Times reported.

The high turnout by Democrats is likely being driven by opposition to President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE. It's result in a large number of Texas Democrats running for office, a development that has also been seen in other states.

“If you want to compare Democratic turnout to Democratic turnout, it is climbing exponentially this year,” Ed Espinoza, the executive director of the Democratic-leaning Progress Texas, told The Hill. “You can’t underestimate the surge that we’re seeing out there with the blue wave coming.

Harris County, where Houston resides, also saw a new record on Wednesday. More than 116,000 people voted early or through the mail - 59,048 Democrats and 57,108 Republicans - up from just 105,508 in 2014.