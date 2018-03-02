Dem way ahead in fundraising in key Pa. special election

The Democratic challenger in a special congressional race in Pennsylvania has taken a big fundraising lead over his Republican opponent in a traditionally Republican-leaning district.

Democrat Conor Lamb has raised over $3.3 million in the first seven weeks of 2018, according to The Associated Press, nearly five times as much as state Rep. Rick Saccone (R) as shown in Federal Election Commission filings on Thursday.

The latest numbers show Lamb with a runaway lead in fundraising, though the 33-year-old prosecutor lags behind Saccone by small single-digit margins in most polls going into the last three weeks before the special election to fill the seat left vacant by Rep. Tim Murphy Tim MurphyTrump to Pa. GOP: Challenge congressional map all the way to Supreme Court Pennsylvania Supreme Court releases new congressional map Dems don't plan to put more money into heated Pa. race MORE's (R) resignation in October.

Lamb, who has poured money into radio and TV ads in the Pittsburgh area, has far outspent Saccone opponent and still has $837,000 in cash on hand compared to Saccone's $303,000.

The nail-biting race, in a district where President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE won by nearly 20 points in 2016, has spurred GOP groups to spend nearly $5 million to bolster Saccone, while returning fire with attack ads toward the Democrat.

But Democrats have given only tepid support for Lamb despite the possibility of a red district upset in a year the party aims to regain control of the House, requiring them to flip 24 congressional seats.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spent $300,000 on Lamb's campaign at the outset of the race but said it will not pour any more money into the close race. A spokesman for the committee said Lamb has enough resources and momentum to take down the veteran state legislator.

President Trump will appear in Pennsylvania for a campaign rally later this month just outside of Pittsburgh.

Vice President Pence appeared at a fundraising event for Saccone last month in an effort to bolster his campaign.