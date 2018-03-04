Kasich on 2020: ‘All options are on the table’

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) said "all options" remain on the table for his future after he leaves office next January.

"I don't know what I'm going to do," Kasich told CNN's "State of the Union" when asked about his political ambitions.

"But all options are on the table, both for me in my private, my professional life. But I want to keep a voice, because I think it's important, whether it's trade, immigration."

Kasich previously ran against President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE in the 2016 Republican primary and has been an outspoken critic of the president.

Politico reported last month that Kasich, 65, was considering options for a 2020 bid. The governor is term-limited and will leave office in January 2019.

The Ohio governor appeared on ABC's "This Week" last Sunday, where he said the U.S. "may be beginning to see the end of a two-party system."

"I'm starting to really wonder if we are going to see a multiparty system at some point in the future in this country because I don't think either party is answering people's deepest concerns and needs," he added.

There was speculation that Kasich and Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) could form a bipartisan ticket to run in the 2020 presidential election, but both governors have denied the rumors.