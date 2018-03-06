Moore accuser leaves GOP, will run for Florida House seat as Dem

A woman who said she dated former Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreAmerican women will decide who wins and loses in 2018 elections Trump endorses Romney in Utah Senate race Juan Williams: Evangelicals sell their souls for Trump MORE when she was a teenager has left the GOP and is running for a seat in the Florida Legislature as a Democrat.

Deborah Gibson, who said that she and Moore dated when she was 17 and he was 34, was previously registered as a Republican, according to Alabama news outlet AL.com.

“Coming off the sidelines for the first time politically seems a natural response to realizing that too many of us, particularly women, have felt that some special mysterious qualification was needed to participate in our democratic process as a candidate," Gibson said in a statement posted on a campaign fundraising site.

"The past 5 months have crystallized what's been coming to me for a decade more gradually— the Republican Party is no longer the right fit for me; I am proudly running as a Democrat."

Gibson is running for the 89th District seat in the Florida House, which is currently held by Rep. Bill Hager (R). The district is located in Palm Beach County.

Gibson was one of the first women to accuse Moore of inappropriate behavior in a bombshell Washington Post report during his Senate campaign last year.

She later shared a card that Moore gave her when she graduated from high school.

“Happy graduation Debbie,” the card reads. “I wanted to give you this card myself. I know that you’ll be a success in anything you do. Roy.”

Moore repeatedly denied the allegations. He lost the Alabama Senate special election to now-Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.).