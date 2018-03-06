Former Dem lawmaker to run for open Mississippi Senate seat

Former Rep. Mike Espy (D-Miss.) on Monday declared his intention to run for the Senate seat held by Sen. Thad Cochran William (Thad) Thad CochranOvernight Finance: Breaking down Trump's budget | White House finally releases infrastructure plan | Why it faces a tough road ahead | GOP, Dems feud over tax-cut aftermath | Markets rebound McConnell tees up budget deal McConnell urging Mississippi gov to appoint himself if Cochran resigns: report MORE (R-Miss.), who announced that he plans to step down on April 1.

"I just learned of the pending resignation of Sen. Cochran – a person I admire and respect, and who has done so much for Mississippi over his tenure," Espy said in a statement, according to The Clarion-Ledger newspaper in Jackson, Miss.

"However, now that he has announced his pending resignation I would like to declare my strong intention to run for the United States Senate."

Cochran announced on Monday that he planned to resign next month, citing his health as an "ongoing challenge." He said that he'll step down early to ensure a "smooth transition" for his successor.

"I intend to fulfill my responsibilities and commitments to the people of Mississippi and the Senate through the completion of the 2018 appropriations cycle, after which I will formally retire from the U.S. Senate," he said.

Espy served in the House from 1987 to 1993, when he left to become former President Clinton's secretary of Agriculture.

He remained in that position until 1994 when he left amid allegations that he improperly took gifts. He was eventually acquitted of corruption charges brought by an independent counsel.

Espy now works as a private lawyer, according to the Clarion-Ledger.

Cochran's term does not expire until 2020, meaning that a special election for the seat will be held in November. Until then, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, a Republican, can temporarily fill the seat.