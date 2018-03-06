Poll: More Dems say they’re very enthusiastic to vote than Republicans in Wisconsin

A majority of Democrats said they felt "very enthusiastic" about voting in 2018, according to a new Marquette University Law School poll.

Sixty-four percent of Democrats said they were "very enthusiastic" about voting this year, while 54 percent of Republicans said they felt the same way.

The poll also showed 32 percent of Independents saying they felt "very enthusiastic" as well.

The new poll marks an increase in enthusiasm by Democrats in the state before the 2018 midterm elections in November.

The law school found in a 2014 poll that 52 percent of Democrats said they felt "very enthusiastic" about voting, while 55 percent of Republicans said the same way.

Republicans have expressed worries in recent months that Wisconsin could experience a blue wave in 2018.

Republican Adam Jarchow lost to Democrat Patty Schachtner in January by 10 points in Wisconsin’s 10th Senate District.

The seat was under GOP control since 2001. President Trump carried the district by 17 points in the 2016 election.

“Typically, we’ve held this seat, and we lost this seat last night, so yeah … I think we should pay attention,” Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said at the time.

Republicans across the country are on edge ahead of the midterm elections due to a large number of GOP lawmakers retiring and Trump's low approval ratings.

The Marquette University Law School poll was conducted Feb. 25 through March 1, 2018, among 800 registered voters. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.