Ex-Clinton Health Secretary running for Congress

Former Secretary of Health and Human Services Donna Shalala is running for Congress, McClatchy reported.

Shalala, who served in the Clinton administration, is running for retiring Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen's (R-Fla.) seat.

The former University of Miami president and ex-head of the Clinton Foundation filed paperwork for the bid on Monday.

An adviser to Shalala told the newspaper she would officially announce her candidacy on Wednesday.

Democrats are eyeing the seat, which includes Miami and Miami-Dade County, as a potential flip in the 2018 elections. Hillary Clinton defeated President Trump in the district by nearly 20 points in the 2016 elections.

Shalala, 77, is joining an already crowded Democratic primary for the seat.

Two of the other Democratic candidates have already criticized Shalala ahead of her announcement. And four other Democrats in the race have fundraising totals in the six-figure range, according to McClatchy.