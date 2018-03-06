Mississippi governor won't name himself to replace Cochran

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant (R) said Tuesday he will not appoint himself to replace Sen. Thad Cochran William (Thad) Thad CochranOvernight Finance: Breaking down Trump's budget | White House finally releases infrastructure plan | Why it faces a tough road ahead | GOP, Dems feud over tax-cut aftermath | Markets rebound McConnell tees up budget deal McConnell urging Mississippi gov to appoint himself if Cochran resigns: report MORE (R-Miss.) when Cochran steps down next month.

According to The Associated Press, Bryant said he wants to finish out his second term in the governor's mansion, which ends in 2020. He also said there is "something nefarious" about a governor appointing himself to the Senate.

"Washington’s not where I want to be just now," Bryant said, according to the AP.

Cochran announced on Monday that he would resign on April 1, citing his health. Cochran, who is among the longest-serving senators currently in office, first entered the chamber in 1978.

Cochran's term is not up until January 2021, meaning that Mississippi will hold a special election later this year to choose a successor to serve out the remainder of his term.

In the meantime, Bryant can appoint someone to temporarily fill the Senate seat.

The Washington Post reported last month that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellLawmakers feel pressure on guns Bipartisan group of House lawmakers urge action on Export-Import Bank nominees Curbelo Dem rival lashes out over immigration failure MORE (R-Ky.) had privately urged Bryant to appoint himself to succeed Cochran if the senator resigned. President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE was also reportedly on board with that proposal.