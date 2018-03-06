Cruz releases radio jingle attacking Dem challenger O'Rourke

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOvernight Health Care: Trump eases rules on insurance outside ObamaCare | HHS office on religious rights gets 300 complaints in a month | GOP chair eyes opioid bill vote by Memorial Day HHS official put on leave amid probe into social media posts Trump, Pence to address CPAC this week MORE (R) on Tuesday night released a country radio jingle attacking Democrat Beto O’Rourke shortly after the two won their respective primaries in Texas.

The song, titled “If You’re Gonna Run In Texas,” is 60 seconds and will be played across the state, Cruz said.

“If you’re gonna run in Texas, you can’t be a liberal, man. 'Cause liberal thought is not the spirit of a Lone Star man,” the song begins.

The tune goes on to attack O’Rourke for going by the name Beto instead of his given name, Robert, and for his policy views. Cruz's birth name is Rafael.

“Beto wants those open borders and wants to take our guns. Not a chance he’ll get a vote from millions of Texans,” the song goes.

The Associated Press called the U.S. Senate primary races in Texas for Cruz and O’Rourke, respectively, less than an hour after the polls closed.

O'Rourke, an El Paso resident, raised $2.3 million in the first six weeks of 2018, compared to Cruz's $800,000 over the same time period.

Cruz earlier Tuesday acknowledged the surge of energy among Democrats across the state, saying it's "absolutely" a cause for concern.

"We could end up with a Speaker Pelosi and a [Senate] Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDemocrats now attack internet rules they once embraced Schumer: Trump budget would ‘cripple’ gun background checks Schumer: Senate Republicans' silence 'deafening' on guns, Russia MORE. In Texas, if conservatives stay home, if we rest on our laurels, we could see Texas turn blue," the senator said.