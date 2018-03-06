George P. Bush wins primary in Texas

George P. Bush, Texas’s current land commissioner, has won his GOP primary race outright, fending off a tough challenge from a former office holder and avoiding a runoff.

Patterson spent the final days of the race blasting Bush for a lack of campaign appearances and questioning his management of the historic Alamo site. But those attacks ultimately couldn’t stop Bush, son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, from being crowned the GOP primary winner.

“The name is definitely an asset here in the state,” Bush said during a Tuesday morning appearance on Fox News, referring to his famous family that also includes two former presidents.

“Along with the president’s endorsement, I think it shows we are able to get support from many different types of Republicans,” he added.

With little serious Democratic challenge expected in a general election, the primary result all but secures Bush’s reelection bid.