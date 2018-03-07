Dems double turnout in Texas from previous midterm

Texas Democrats on Tuesday more than doubled their primary election turnout from four years ago, providing the party with a modest boost as it looks to take on the GOP in the conservative state during this year's midterms.

As of early Wednesday morning, more than 1 million Democrats cast ballots in the party's primary election, compared to 1.5 million who voted in the Republican primary. That puts the Democratic share of votes cast at about 40 percent of the vote, a significant increase from the 2014 midterms, where Democrats made up less than 30 percent of the vote.

Democrats had been hoping for big numbers ever since early vote totals showed the party with a narrow early vote lead in the top 15 most populous counties, but the end result was more modest. The uptick will likely foster Democratic enthusiasm about the possibility of competing in tough races across Texas this year, even if the party is still outnumbered in the reliably conservative state.

More than 1.3 million voters backed Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOvernight Health Care: Trump eases rules on insurance outside ObamaCare | HHS office on religious rights gets 300 complaints in a month | GOP chair eyes opioid bill vote by Memorial Day HHS official put on leave amid probe into social media posts Trump, Pence to address CPAC this week MORE (R) in his Republican primary on Tuesday, while about 640,000 backed Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeCruz warns Texas GOP: 'The left is going to show up' GOP Senate candidate fundraising lags behind Dems in key races Dem challenger outraises Cruz in last quarter of 2017 MORE (D). The two will square off in the November general election.

While O'Rourke had impressed many observers in the early months of his campaign, and he's posted strong fundraising numbers, the Democratic nominee struggled in the southern areas of the state, many of which are situated on the border and have higher Hispanic populations. Hispanic turnout will be key for the Democratic effort in the fall.

Cruz has sounded the alarm for his party about Democratic turnout, telling a reporter this week that he's concerned.

"The extreme left is energized and angry, and it makes it all the important for conservatives to show up in November," he told CNN.

"If conservatives stay home, if we rest on our laurels, we could see Texas turn blue."

The boost in turnout, even if below the Republican levels, could help the party in its efforts to unseat Republicans in districts won by 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWoman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Trump: CNN, MSNBC 'got scammed' into covering Russian-organized rally Pennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map MORE. Democrats in all three of those districts posted strong turnout numbers, while Republicans faced no serious primary challenge.