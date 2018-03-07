Generic Dem tops Trump by 8 points in new poll

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE trails a generic Democratic opponent by 8 points in a new poll just days after announcing his 2020 reelection bid.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll released early Wednesday finds that 36 percent of voters support Trump, compared to 44 percent who favor an unnamed Democratic challenger on a generic 2020 ballot. Nearly one-fifth of voters remain undecided.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seventy-nine percent of Republicans say they will support the president in 2020, while 83 percent of Democrats said the same about a generic Democratic challenger.

Democrats hold a slight advantage over Republicans among independent voters: 35 percent would support the Democrat compared to 29 percent for Trump, while 36 percent remain undecided.

Among women, Democrats hold a 15-point lead, signaling Trump's eroding support with that demographic. Men are evenly split at 42 percent apiece.

The president's approval rating in the poll dropped from 46 percent last week to 43 percent this week.

Trump remains the most popular GOP choice for 2020, however. On a generic ballot without the president, 42 percent of voters selected a generic Democrat, while just 28 percent chose the Republican stand-in for Trump. Only 54 percent of 2016 Trump voters say they would definitely support any Republican in 2020.

Politico/Morning Consult's poll contacted 1,993 voters from March 1-5. It carries a margin of error of 2 percentage points.