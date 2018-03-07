DNC chairman: 'Texans are ready to elect more Democrats'

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE congratulated Texas Democrats for their record primary turnout and said the state is poised to elect more Democrats.

“Texans are ready to elect more Democrats because they want leaders who will stand up for them and their values, not for Donald Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE’s divisive agenda that benefits wealthy corporations and the top 1% at the expense of working families,” Perez said in a statement.

Perez congratulated Texas Democrats for doubling their primary turnout from the last midterm primaries in 2014 and for competing in every congressional district in the state.

More than 1 million Democrats voted in the Democratic primary in Texas on Tuesday, while 1.5 million Republicans turned out for their primary.

The increased Democratic turnout appears to reflect a national trend, with Democrats more enthusiastic about voting in the midterm elections.

“What’s happening in Texas is part of a national trend. All across the country, Democrats are competing and winning in deep-red states,” Perez said. “And we’re going to keep fighting for working families and winning elections everywhere in November and beyond.”

On Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOvernight Health Care: Trump eases rules on insurance outside ObamaCare | HHS office on religious rights gets 300 complaints in a month | GOP chair eyes opioid bill vote by Memorial Day HHS official put on leave amid probe into social media posts Trump, Pence to address CPAC this week MORE (R) got 85 percent of the vote in the Republican primary, with more than 1.3 million votes. The winner of the Democratic primary, Beto O’Rourke, took more than 60 percent of the vote with 640,000 votes. The two will go head-to-head in the November midterm elections.

Cruz has said he is taking O’Rourke’s challenge seriously and has already begun attacking him. On Tuesday night, he released a radio ad arguing that O’Rourke’s liberal views do not match those of Texas, which has long been a GOP stronghold.