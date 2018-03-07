Dems hold 10 point lead on generic midterm ballot: poll

Democrats now have a 10-point lead in a new generic ballot poll for the 2018 midterm elections.

Forty-eight percent of respondents in a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday said they wanted the Democrats to retake the House, while only 38 percent said they wanted Republicans to stay in the majority.

A plurality of voters in the poll also wanted Democrats to win back the Senate, with 49 preferring a Democratic majority compared to 39 percent who wanted Republicans to maintain their majority.

The latest poll comes as Democrats are mounting a full scale assault to win the 24 seats they need to take back the House.

Independents are also broadly in favor of Democratic victories in 2018, with 46 to 35 percent supporting the party taking the Senate, and 45 to 33 in favor of Democratic control of the House.

In an election year widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE's presidency, another poll recently showed a generic Democrat besting Trump on a ballot in 2020 by eight points.

The poll surveyed 1,122 registered voters across the country from March 3-5, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.