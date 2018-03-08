Sanders backs Ill. Dem primarying incumbent

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersDems ponder gender politics of 2020 nominee 2020 Dem contenders travel to key primary states After Florida school shooting, vows for change but no clear path forward MORE is throwing his weight behind an Illinois candidate threatening to unseat Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.) in the Democratic primary.

Sanders's decision to endorse Democrat Marie Newman underscores the deep fault lines that are emerging in the race as progressives target Lipinski for his views on issues like LGBT rights and immigration.

"Marie Newman has made it clear that she will be a champion for working families in Illinois, which is why I am proud to support her campaign” Sanders said in a statement, citing her support for policies like health care for all and raising the minimum wage.

"She will defend women’s rights, LGBT rights and ensure immigrants have a safe path to citizenship. I am proud to stand with Marie and look forward to continuing to fight alongside her on these and other critical issues once she’s elected to Congress.”

Lipinski has held his seat for more than a decade after he successfully ran to take over the seat previously held by his father. He's one of the few Democratic members of Congress who regularly votes against expanding abortion rights and has also drawn the ire of progressives for his votes on immigration as well.

The longtime congressman has defended himself from the primary challenge by arguing that the Democratic Party is better off with a big tent that includes those who don't walk the party line on some issues. He has also said he believes that his constituents have continued to reelect him easily because they feel he reflects their stances on the issues.

But Newman is giving Lipinski the toughest run of his career. She's been backed by a slew of progressive groups and politicians, including NARAL Pro-Choice America, EMILY's List, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandAmerican women will decide who wins and loses in 2018 elections Dems ponder gender politics of 2020 nominee Calls mount from Dems to give platform to Trump accusers MORE (D-N.Y.) and Illinois Democratic Reps. Jan Schakowsky Janice (Jan) Danoff SchakowskyOvernight Cybersecurity: Trump budget includes .3B for DHS cyber office | US reportedly tried to recover stolen NSA tools | Experts identify malware targeting Olympics Dems call for more action on Equifax hack House Dem opposition mounts to budget deal MORE and Luis Gutierréz.

A recent poll commissioned by NARAL found Newman within 2 points of Lipinski—within its margin of error—this week.