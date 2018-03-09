Progressive group targets Illinois Dem in tough primary over immigration

A major progressive group’s political action committee has launched a new digital ad that targets Rep. Daniel Lipinski Daniel William LipinskiLawmakers eye new programs to boost tech workforce CNN’s Camerota confronts Holocaust denier running for Congress in heated interview Holocaust denier is sole GOP contender in Illinois race for Congress: reports MORE’s (D-Ill.) record on immigration issues.

MoveOn.org Political Action's five-figure ad buy, which was shared first with The Hill, features a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program criticizing Lipinski for voting against the Dream Act in 2010 and voting for border wall funding in 2006.

Egle Malinauskaite, who lives in Lipinski's district, calls on voters to support his primary challenger, marketing consultant Marie Newman, in the March 20 primary. The minute-long ad will target Latino voters in the Chicago-area district and will run on several social media platforms through the primary.

Last November, Lipinski said he’d support a DACA bill if it came up in the House. While discussing that he’s been working with lawmakers on a compromise that includes DACA and strengthened border security, he said he wouldn’t support a border wall, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Dan Lipinski has opposed the Dream Act and supported the construction of a border wall. His record on immigration and other issues including a woman’s right to choose, LGBTQ equality, and the minimum wage shows he is way out of step with his constituents. It’s time for him to go,” said Ilya Sheyman, executive director of MoveOn.org Political Action.

“We’re proud to support Marie Newman, who will be a progressive voice to represent the values of Illinois voters in Congress — including defending young immigrants and their families from [President] Trump’s attacks.”

MoveOn.org has teamed up with several other progressive groups to spend $1.2 million to boost Newman. The ad comes a few days after a poll conducted by NARAL Pro-Choice America found Newman trailing Lipinski by only 2 points.

The primary has captured national attention as progressives look to unseat Lipinski, a staunch anti-abortion lawmaker and co-chair of the centrist Blue Dog Coalition. The congressman has represented the district since 2005.

It’s a difficult feat for a first-time candidate like Newman to unseat an incumbent. And while she outraised him during the last fundraising quarter, Lipinski still has a sizable cash advantage.