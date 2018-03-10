Democrats delay change to convention superdelegates

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) this week accepted recommendations to reduce the influence of superdelegates but chose to delay making specific changes to the role such delegates will play in the 2020 election.

A key DNC panel chose to delay specific action on superdelegates — the unelected delegates that are free to support any candidate for the party’s presidential nomination — until the summer, The Associated Press reported.

The entire DNC is instead on Saturday committed to reduce the “influence” of superdelegates.

DNC Chair Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE called it a "milestone" in a statement.

"[T]he Democratic Party is stating loudly and clearly that the status quo will change," he said. "When our work is complete, our 2020 nomination process will be the most fair and transparent in the history of American presidential politics.”

During the 2016 Democratic convention, unpledged superdelegates made up roughly 15 percent of the total delegates that got to choose the party's presidential nominee.

“We will improve the democratic process” before the 2020 elections, DNC Chairman Tom Perez told the AP. “If we’re going to win elections, you’ve got to earn the trust of voters, and many voters had a crisis of confidence in the Democratic Party.”

The DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee had been discussing a proposal drafted by the Unity Reform Commission that was created after the 2016 primary battle.

The commission had said they wanted the number of superdelegates reduced by 60 percent, but the Rules and Bylaws Committee suggested it might do even more.

During the 2016 election, supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersDems ponder gender politics of 2020 nominee 2020 Dem contenders travel to key primary states After Florida school shooting, vows for change but no clear path forward MORE (I-Vt.) argued that superdelegates allowed Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWoman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Trump: CNN, MSNBC 'got scammed' into covering Russian-organized rally Pennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map MORE to get early endorsements and develop an early lead before the primaries or caucuses even began.

There are DNC members who want to remove superdelegates from the Democratic Convention’s first ballot altogether, allowing the candidate with the majority of pledged delegates earned through the primaries and caucuses to win the nomination.

Other DNC members believe they have earned their uncommitted vote through years of participation in the party.

Any proposal to change the power of superdelegates would need two-thirds support from the DNC’s 447 members to pass.

The committee has until June 2018 to complete its work, "which includes the crafting of any rules, bylaws, or charter amendments necessary to implement the major reforms agreed upon," according to a DNC press release. Those measures will then go to the full DNC for consideration this summer.

-Updated 1:50 p.m.