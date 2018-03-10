GOP celebrates Melania Trump, Karen Pence in Women's History Month post

The GOP’s official Instagram account included first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpTrump ambassador pick faced complaints from female workers: report Trump lashes out at 'Fake News Media' over Mueller indictments Sanders rebuffs WaPo on Trump focusing on shooting responders: 'Very misleading' MORE and second lady Karen Pence Karen Sue PenceThe Hill's 12:30 Report Generals to join US Olympic delegation to South Korea The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE in a post Friday celebrating women that President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE had appointed to political positions.

While the first and second ladies are not political appointees, the Republican Party said in an Instagram post marking Women’s History Month that Trump is "empowering ALL Americans with his winning agenda," showing photos of the leading female figures.

“Contrary to mainstream belief, @realdonaldtrump has appointed more women to senior-level government and campaign positions than previous administrations," the post reads, adding, "Take a look at some of these leading ladies."

The GOP included photos of several female Trump political appointees, including White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

A photo of Ivanka Trump, who is serving as an adviser in the White House, was also included.

President Trump released a statement Thursday marking International Women's Day touting the work he's done for women since taking office. The White House also announced that the first lady would be presenting an award to women who have advocated for women’s rights around the world.