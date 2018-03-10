Warren: 'I'm not running for president'

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump's SEC may negate investors' ability to fight securities fraud Schatz's ignorance of our Anglo-American legal heritage illustrates problem with government Dems ponder gender politics of 2020 nominee MORE (D) on Saturday said she is not running for president, but refused to pledge to serve out a full six-year term in the Senate if reelected in 2018.

In the interview airing Sunday on "Meet the Press", Warren repeated herself several times when pressed by host Chuck Todd on whether she planned to serve another six years in the Senate.

"So look, I am not running for president of the United States. I am running for the United States Senate," Warren said.

"But let me actually make a — underline a point on this one, and that is we can't just be a party that says, "Oh, we're paying attention about what happens every four years." And I know there's a lot of anxiety, particularly on the Democratic side, about how we are going to deal with Donald Trump in 2020," she added.

"I take it as a no you're not pledging to serve your full six-year term if you win reelection?" Todd asked in response.

"I already told you. I have no intention of running for the United States, for president," she responded. "This government is working better and better and better for a thinner and thinner slice at the top. I am in these fights, and I am in this fight to retain my Senate seat in 2018. That's where I'm focused. That's where I'm going to stay focused. I'm not running for president."

"So no pledge, though, on the six years?" Todd asked, one last time.

"I am not running for president," Warren responded firmly.

The liberal senator annoyed some of her more centrist colleagues in the Senate this week with a tweet attacking several Democrats who joined with Republicans on a bill deregulating some of the country's largest banks.

“It’s just unbelievable that Elizabeth Warren would not only attack her colleagues but also use this opportunity to raise money for her campaign,” one Democratic aide said this week.

She has been a vocal opponent of President Trump, and stirred rumors of a potential 2020 bid.