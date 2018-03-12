Bill Kristol to speak at NH event that typically hosts potential presidential candidates

Weekly Standard editor and conservative commentator Bill Kristol will visit New Hampshire this week for an event often featuring presidential hopefuls.

Kristol will appear Wednesday at the “Politics & Eggs” event, organized by the New England Council and Saint Anselm College.

The breakfast typically hosts prospective presidential candidates leading up to presidential primary seasons. New Hampshire hosts the national's first primary.

ADVERTISEMENT

spoke at the event in January of 2014, before he declared his candidacy.

Kristol has been a frequent and vocal critic of Trump since the former real estate mogul campaigned for president. Kristol recruited challengers to Trump during the 2016 race, and has continued to criticize his rhetoric and policies since he took office.

Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeFlake to try to force vote on DACA stopgap plan Congress punts fight over Dreamers to March Outgoing GOP rep: Republican Party 'heading into trouble' in election MORE (R-Ariz.), another vocal critic of Trump’s, will speak at the “Politics & Eggs” event scheduled for Friday.

Flake, who is retiring when his term ends this year, said Sunday he believes a Republican should challenge Trump in the 2020 election. Flake has said it’s not in his plans to run for president, but hasn’t ruled out a bid.

“The Republican Party is the Trump party right now. But that’s not to say it will stay that way,” Flake said Sunday.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump's SEC may negate investors' ability to fight securities fraud Schatz's ignorance of our Anglo-American legal heritage illustrates problem with government Dems ponder gender politics of 2020 nominee MORE (D-Mass.) also said during an interview on Sunday that she's not running for the White House.