Trump Jr. campaigns in Pa.: Republicans 'can't take winning for granted'

CANONSBURG, Pa. — Donald Trump Jr.Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump Jr. praises 'spirit' of poverty-stricken Indians: 'Still a smile on a face' State Dept. says it did not coordinate with Trump Jr. on India speech The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE delivered a call to action to Republicans one day before the special House election, appearing alongside Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone at a tour of a local candy store as new polls show Saccone is at risk of losing the deep-red seat for the GOP.
"We don’t need people who are pretending to be conservative but will follow the mainstream and vote with Nancy PelosiNancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiLawmakers feel pressure on guns Former Pelosi challenger: I have no 'interest in running for leadership again' Congress punts fight over Dreamers to March MORE and Chuck SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDemocrats now attack internet rules they once embraced Schumer: Trump budget would ‘cripple’ gun background checks Schumer: Senate Republicans' silence 'deafening' on guns, Russia MORE," Trump Jr. said, as he sat and ate ice cream with Saccone at Sarris Candies.
"I want someone in that office who will fight for America.”
Trump Jr. touched down in the district Monday as part of the administration's aggressive final push to keep the seat in GOP hands. President TrumpDonald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE and White House counselor Kellyanne ConwayKellyanne Elizabeth ConwayCalls mount from Dems to give platform to Trump accusers Top Oversight Dem pushes for White House opioid briefing More than 100 WH staffers still worked on temporary security clearance a year after election: report MORE have also traveled to the district recently, as Republicans look to hold onto a deep-red district that may be slipping away.
Here at the candy shop, @DonaldJTrumpJr has a message for the employees: “Like Tony Montana, don’t get high on your own supply.” pic.twitter.com/MV29AKLuvt— Ben Kamisar (@bkamisar) March 12, 2018
President Trump won the district by 20 points in 2016, but Democrats appear to be surging here ahead of the Tuesday election.
A new poll from Monmouth University released Monday showed Saccone 6 points behind Democrat Conor Lamb, with the Republican trailing in every turnout model.
Seated amid a scrum of reporters, Trump Jr. implored Republicans not to get complacent.
“Our guys just can’t take winning for granted. They have to get out there, they have to continue this fight — now, for the rest of '18, in '20," he said, referring to his father's reelection campaign.
"In eight years, we can make a real difference. We just can’t be lazy.”
When asked about the latest polling numbers that showed Saccone lagging, the candidate brushed the figures aside.
Sarris candy is @DonaldJTrumpJr approved it seems pic.twitter.com/mhj3TivlRz— Ben Kamisar (@bkamisar) March 12, 2018
"I'm a walking poll — my wife and I meet thousands of people a day," Saccone said. "I won my first House race in a 76 percent Democratic district where they said it couldn’t be done.”
The two men joined employees at the almost 70-year-old candy store for a tour through the shop and the sprawling assembly plant.
Donning hair nets, they traversed the back room where employees helped load pretzels and other candies into machines waiting to bathe them in chocolate. As they emerged past a row of chocolate bunnies, each more than two feet tall, Trump Jr. had a message for the employees.
“Like Tony Montana, don't get high on your own supply,” Trump Jr. said, referring to the title character from the movie "Scarface."
