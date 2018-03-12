 

Trump Jr. campaigns in Pa.: Republicans 'can't take winning for granted'

By Ben Kamisar - 03/12/18 02:38 PM EDT
Trump Jr. campaigns in Pa.: Republicans 'can't take winning for granted'
© Ben Kamisar
CANONSBURG, Pa. — Donald Trump Jr.Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump Jr. praises 'spirit' of poverty-stricken Indians: 'Still a smile on a face' State Dept. says it did not coordinate with Trump Jr. on India speech The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE delivered a call to action to Republicans one day before the special House election, appearing alongside Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone at a tour of a local candy store as new polls show Saccone is at risk of losing the deep-red seat for the GOP. 
 
 
"I want someone in that office who will fight for America.” 
 
 
President Trump won the district by 20 points in 2016, but Democrats appear to be surging here ahead of the Tuesday election. 
 
A new poll from Monmouth University released Monday showed Saccone 6 points behind Democrat Conor Lamb, with the Republican trailing in every turnout model. 
 
Seated amid a scrum of reporters, Trump Jr. implored Republicans not to get complacent. 
 
“Our guys just can’t take winning for granted. They have to get out there, they have to continue this fight — now, for the rest of '18, in '20," he said, referring to his father's reelection campaign. 
 
"In eight years, we can make a real difference. We just can’t be lazy.”
 
When asked about the latest polling numbers that showed Saccone lagging, the candidate brushed the figures aside. 
 
 
"I'm a walking poll — my wife and I meet thousands of people a day," Saccone said. "I won my first House race in a 76 percent Democratic district where they said it couldn’t be done.”
 
The two men joined employees at the almost 70-year-old candy store for a tour through the shop and the sprawling assembly plant. 
 
Donning hair nets, they traversed the back room where employees helped load pretzels and other candies into machines waiting to bathe them in chocolate. As they emerged past a row of chocolate bunnies, each more than two feet tall, Trump Jr. had a message for the employees. 
 
“Like Tony Montana, don't get high on your own supply,” Trump Jr. said, referring to the title character from the movie "Scarface."
Tags Donald Trump Jr. Kellyanne Conway Chuck Schumer Nancy Pelosi Donald Trump Rick Saccone Sarris Candies Pennsylvania special election