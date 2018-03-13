Only 2 vulnerable House Republicans want Trump's help with campaign: report

Only two of the most vulnerable 2018 House Republicans say they are interested in campaigning alongside President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE as they seek reelection, a sign of the president's growing unpopularity among GOP lawmakers.

An Axios investigation that surveyed the 23 House Republicans considered to be in the most vulnerable positions this November found that just two of them, Rep. Carlos Curbelo Carlos Luis CurbeloCurbelo Dem rival lashes out over immigration failure Progressive group targets GOP moderates on immigration Republican Fla. rep calls for debate on ‘gun safety laws’ MORE (R-Fla.) and Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Dana Tyrone RohrabacherPoll: Trump unpopularity dragging down two vulnerable California Republicans The Hill's 12:30 Report FBI flagged Moscow-connected Russians attending Trump inauguration: report MORE (R-Calif.) would be interested in having the president stump for them.

Out of the 23 lawmakers contacted, 14 did not respond, two said they had "no comment," one avoided answering the question and representatives for four lawmakers said specifically that Trump would not be invited to campaign in their districts.

"Coffman has been one of the most outspoken members to split with Trump, so I don’t think it would make sense for him to even come here," said a spokesman for Rep. Mike Coffman Michael (Mike) Howard CoffmanProgressive group targets GOP moderates on immigration Trump angry with his Veterans Affairs secretary over travel scandal: report VA secretary says he won't resign, doubles down on claim aide's email was hacked MORE, a Colorado Republican.

"We have not requested the president's assistance and we don’t plan on requesting his assistance," a spokesman for Illinois Rep. Pete Roskam (R) said.

A spokesman for Rohrabacher said the California Republican would be "happy" for a visit from Trump, while a representative for Curbelo told Axios that Trump was welcome to come but had not been specifically invited.

"While Carlos has never invited public figures to campaign with him, he has welcomed those who have offered. He has also joined Presidents Obama and Trump in South Florida to stand with them on issues in which ‎he agrees with them ... Anyone who wants to support Carlos' efforts and endorse his bipartisan approach to public service is welcome to do so," Curbelo's communications director Joanna Rodriguez said.

Sitting presidents typically campaign with their party during midterms and the GOP faces a challenging midterm slate as the party seeks to retain control of both the House and Senate.

Republican strategists told Axios that the president is seen as a liability in many districts that are in danger of falling into Democratic hands.

"Many candidates want the president to fundraise for them, but will go to great lengths to avoid being seen with him publicly. An ad of Trump gripping and grinning with a Republican congressman could be priceless fodder for Democratic campaign commercials in certain districts," said GOP strategist Alex Conant.