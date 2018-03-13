Trump campaign hires Katrina Pierson

The Trump campaign announced on Tuesday it hired its former 2016 national spokeswoman Katrina Pierson as a senior adviser for the 2020 presidential campaign.

“As we build out our operations for the 2018 mid-term elections and the 2020 reelection campaign, we are pleased to welcome back two outstanding members of our 2016 team,” newly appointed campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “We need the help of proven leaders such as Katrina and John to promote the President’s growing portfolio of achievements across the country.”

The campaign also announced John McEntee, President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE's former personal aide, would join the campaign as senior adviser for campaign operations.

Pierson often appeared on television during the 2016 campaign to back the president.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer Sean Michael SpicerSpicer: Behar's comments about Pence's faith 'despicable' Report: Turnover rate in Trump White House highest in decades White House still doesn't have Spanish-language website year into admin MORE said last year that he had offered Pierson the deputy press secretary post.

“She accepted and I was excited to have her on the team,” Spicer said. “She ultimately decided to pursue another role on the Trump Team.”

At the time, Pierson said she had made a "personal decision to remain on the outside for now."

She has been working at the pro-Trump nonprofit America First Policies.

The group has hosted a series of campaign visits by Vice President Pence and is where Parscale last worked prior to joining the 2020 reelection campaign.

Trump discussed his upcoming presidential campaign at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, unveiling his new campaign slogan.

“Our new slogan when we start running in, can you believe it, two years from now, is going to be ‘Keep America Great!'" the president said.

"We can't say 'Make America Great Again' because I already did that," he said, referring to his 2016 campaign slogan.