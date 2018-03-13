Pennsylvania special election: live results

Election day is here in Pennsylvania, where Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone are squaring off for a House seat in a special election that's being closely watched for what it could say about November's midterms.

Republicans are scrambling to stave off a Democratic upset in the western Pennsylvania district that President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE won by nearly 20 points in the 2016 election. A loss by Saccone, a state legislator, would send shockwaves through the political world and raise fears whether the GOP can hang on to its House majority.

The Hill will be providing live updates, including details from on the ground in Pennsylvania. Polls close at 8 p.m. EST.

Lamb takes his grandmother to the polls — Updated at 12:15 p.m.

And now we have @ConorLambPA helping his grandmother to the car after she voted. Her husband, Thomas, was the former Democratic Majority Leader in the Pennsylvania State Senate #pa18 pic.twitter.com/dLk6PjOzI2 — Ben Kamisar (@bkamisar) March 13, 2018

Lamb leads in polls — Updated at 11:30 a.m.

Polls on the eve of the election found Lamb, a former federal prosecutor, leading Saccone. Democrats are hoping that a victory, or even a narrow loss, in the solidly Republican district will give more credibility to the idea that Democrats are about to take back the House in a wave election — and maybe prompt a few Republicans to retire instead of run for reelection.

The winner of the special election will serve out the remainder of ex-Rep.’s (R) term through November. Murphy, a vocal opponent of abortion rights, resigned from the seat in October after reports that he asked his mistress to have an abortion.