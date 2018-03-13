RNC spokeswoman: Dem 'has essentially run as a Republican' in Pa. House race

RNC spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said that Democratic candidate Conor Lamb “has essentially run as a Republican” in the Pennsylvania House special election.

“He’s pro-gun. He says he’s personally pro-life. He says he’s pro-coal, he’s tariff. He says he's anti-Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiLawmakers feel pressure on guns Former Pelosi challenger: I have no 'interest in running for leadership again' Congress punts fight over Dreamers to March MORE,” McEnany said on ABC News ahead of the election results Tuesday.

“Imagine that, a Democratic candidate who’s against Nancy Pelosi, the minority leader,” she said. “He has made himself into essentially a Republican. So you have a Republican in name and a Republican in truth running against one another.”

McEnany was referring to GOP candidate Rick Saccone in her comments.

Lamb has said that he is personally pro-life, but supports a right-to-choose policy. He has also promised to vote against House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D) in her next leadership bid.

Republicans spent the last few days of the campaign trying to avoid an upset by Lamb in the election. The Democrat had held a lead over Saccone in the latest polls ahead of the election.

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE campaigned for Saccone in Pennsylvania last week, and Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump Jr. praises 'spirit' of poverty-stricken Indians: 'Still a smile on a face' State Dept. says it did not coordinate with Trump Jr. on India speech The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE also traveled to the district this week to stump for the candidate.

Democrats have highlighted a possible win by Lamb as a sign they can flip deep-red districts in upcoming elections.