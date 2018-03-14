New York Times calls Pa. House race for Dem Conor Lamb

© UPI Photo
The New York Times has called the Pennsylvania House special election in favor of candidate Conor Lamb, saying the Democrat's lead "appears insurmountable."
Lamb had declared victory in the race to fill the seat in the Pennsylvania district early Wednesday morning, but most media outlets have yet to call the tight race.
Lamb currently holds a less-than-700-vote lead over RepublicaRick Saccone in the traditionally red district, with all precincts reporting.
Saccone has thus far declined to concede the race, and the GOP says they may seek a recount. Shortly before midnight, Saccone told reporters "it's not over yet."
Trump himself held a rally for Saccone in the district last week, where he touted his administration's policies, including newly unveiled steel and aluminum tariffs aimed at bolstering the manufacturing industry.
Republican-allied groups poured over $10 million into Saccone's campaign to fend off Lamb, who easily beat him in fundraising
Former GOP Rep. Tim MurphyTim MurphyTrump to Pa. GOP: Challenge congressional map all the way to Supreme Court Pennsylvania Supreme Court releases new congressional map Dems don't plan to put more money into heated Pa. race MORE triggered the special election when he resigned in October of last year amid public outrage over reports that he pressured a woman to get an abortion, despite his official stance against the practice.
Lamb declared victory at his election night party on Tuesday, where he thanked supporters after being introduced as the "congressman-elect."
