DNC chair: RNC might outraise us but ‘they’re morally bankrupt’

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE on Wednesday said even if his party's fundraising lags behind that of the Republican party, they make up for it by not being "morally bankrupt."

"We’ve been winning elections over the course of 2017. This is not an aberration, this is a trend. And I think we’re winning because frankly, while the Republican National Committee outraises us, they’re morally bankrupt. They’re investing in the likes of Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreAmerican women will decide who wins and loses in 2018 elections Trump endorses Romney in Utah Senate race Juan Williams: Evangelicals sell their souls for Trump MORE in Alabama," Perez said on Fox News Channel's "Special Report with Bret Baier."

The Republican National Committee has been outraising the DNC for months.

But Perez in the interview claimed victory in the special election this week in Pennsylvania, where Democrat Conor Lamb appears positioned to beat Republican Rick Saccone.

Lamb took in more than five times as much in contributions over his Republican opponent by the start of this month, in a district that President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE won by 20 points in 2016. GOP-affiliated groups poured over $10 million into the race to keep up. Lamb was declared the winner by some media outlets on Wednesday, but Saccone has not conceded.

Perez expressed confidence that the Democrats would see a wave of victories in the 2018 midterm elections, pointing to the GOP's backing of candidates such as Moore, an Alabama Senate candidate who lost after reports of alleged sexual misconduct toward teenagers, and Joe Arpaio, the controversial former sheriff who is running as a Republican candidate for Senate in Arizona.

He also slammed reports that RNC funds have gone toward legal costs amid the federal probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and alleged collusion with President Trump's campaign.

However, Perez sidestepped questions about whether Democrats would need to distance themselves from leadership, such as Rep. Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiLawmakers feel pressure on guns Former Pelosi challenger: I have no 'interest in running for leadership again' Congress punts fight over Dreamers to March MORE (D-Calif.), who Lamb in his campaign pledged not to support.

House Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanRepublicans are avoiding gun talks as election looms The Hill's 12:30 Report Flake to try to force vote on DACA stopgap plan MORE (R-Wis.) assured Republicans at a news conference Wednesday that the Pennsylvania race "is something that you are not going to see repeated" in the upcoming elections.