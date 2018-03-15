Samantha Bee: Dems smell ‘blood in the water’ after Pa. election

Late-night host Samantha Bee said Wednesday that Democrats should be smelling "blood in the water" after their special election victory in Pennsylvania.

“Just two years ago, Trump won this district by 20 points. Two years before that, Democrats didn’t even bother running an opponent against the Republican incumbent. You know, I’m really enjoying this radical new Democratic strategy called ‘trying,' " Bee said on TBS's "Full Frontal."

Moderate Democrat Conor Lamb appears to have won a previously red district by several hundred votes in the special election to replace former Rep. Tim Murphy (R-Pa.). GOP-affiliated groups had poured more than $10 million into the campaign of Republican candidate Rick Saccone.





"It really makes you wonder, what if we keep trying?" said Bee, noting the many districts nationwide that are more competitive on paper than the Pennsylvania race was thought to be.

“Hey Democrats, you know that delectable, unfamiliar aroma you’re smelling today? It’s blood in the water. And yes, I know you’re vegans, it’s fine — it’s hummus in the water. Just get to work," Bee joked.

Democrats would need to flip 24 seats in 2018 to retake control of the House in November.