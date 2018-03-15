Biden makes endorsements in top House races

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenDems ponder gender politics of 2020 nominee Trump: Why didn't Obama 'do something about Russian meddling?' 2020 Dem contenders travel to key primary states MORE endorsed three Democratic candidates on Thursday for competitive House seats, the latest round of endorsements in Biden's push to help Democrats take back the House.

Biden is throwing his support behind philanthropist Susie Lee, who’s running for Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenGOP Senate candidate fundraising lags behind Dems in key races McConnell on midterms: 'We do have a pretty good map' Thousands turn out for Women's March rally in Las Vegas MORE’s (D-Nev.) open seat; Air Force veteran Chrissy Houlahan, who’s looking to unseat Rep. Ryan Costello Ryan Anthony CostellloPennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map Progressive group targets GOP moderates on immigration Overnight Health Care: Trump health chief backs CDC research on gun violence | GOP negotiators meet on ObamaCare market fix | Groups sue over cuts to teen pregnancy program MORE (R-Pa.); and former Obama administration official Andy Kim, who’s challenging Rep. Tom MacArthur Thomas (Tom) Charles MacArthurConway freezing out experts, relying on political staff in drug policy office: report Welfare reform moving to center of Republican agenda The 13 House Republicans who voted against the GOP tax plan MORE (R-N.J.).

All three seats are seen as competitive, though MacArthur’s seat will be more of a reach for Democrats since President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE carried it by 6 points in 2016. Meanwhile, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWoman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Trump: CNN, MSNBC 'got scammed' into covering Russian-organized rally Pennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map MORE won Costello’s district by nearly 10 points and lost Rosen’s by only 1 point.

The wave of endorsements come as Biden has been stepping up his presence on the campaign trail for red-state Democrats and considers a 2020 presidential bid.

The former vice president endorsed and stumped for Democrat Conor Lamb in the special election for Pennsylvania’s 18th District. Lamb has declared victory and has a 627-vote lead, but not all media outlets have called the race.

Biden’s ability to connect with rural and working-class voters could help Democrats compete in districts and states that are more favorable for Republicans. Democrats need to win 24 seats in 2018 in order to take back the House.

And campaigning for Democratic candidates will give Biden a platform as he tests the waters for a potential presidential run. Biden is seen as a top contender if he decides to get in, but will likely face a crowded primary of Democrats wanting to take on Trump.