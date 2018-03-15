Anti-abortion group rallies behind Dem in primary fight

A major anti-abortion rights group typically aligned with Republicans is backing one of the last anti-abortion rights Democrats in the House as he faces a tough primary challenge.

Lipinski faces a significant primary challenger in Democrat Marie Newman, who has been backed by pro-abortion rights groups.

In a statement announcing the investment, Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser praised Lipinski for showing "extraordinary courage" in standing by his views on abortion despite pressure from Democratic leaders.