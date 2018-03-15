Anti-abortion group rallies behind Dem in primary fight

© Greg Nash
A major anti-abortion rights group typically aligned with Republicans is backing one of the last anti-abortion rights Democrats in the House as he faces a tough primary challenge.
Susan B. Anthony List is dropping six-figures into Rep. Daniel LipinskiDaniel William LipinskiLawmakers eye new programs to boost tech workforce CNN’s Camerota confronts Holocaust denier running for Congress in heated interview Holocaust denier is sole GOP contender in Illinois race for Congress: reports MORE's (D-Ill.) district to support digital advertisements, direct mail to voters and a 70-person canvassing squad ahead of next week's primary.
Lipinski faces a significant primary challenger in Democrat Marie Newman, who has been backed by pro-abortion rights groups.
In a statement announcing the investment, Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser praised Lipinski for showing "extraordinary courage" in standing by his views on abortion despite pressure from Democratic leaders.
"Lipinski is under attack for his pro-life convictions again, with a primary challenger backed by the radical abortion lobby. That’s why SBA List is going all in for Lipinski," she said. "Our field team is reaching out to 17,000 of these voters, working to educate them about the vital importance of this election and mobilize them to get to the polls on Tuesday. Principled pro-life heroes of Dan Lipinski’s caliber in both major parties deserve the enthusiastic support of the pro-life grassroots.”
Newman and her allies, which include Planned Parenthood and NARAL Pro-Choice America, have made Lipinski's stance on abortion a key part of their push to unseat him. The battle has forced top Democrats to pick sides, with Illinois Democratic Reps. Jan SchakowskyJanice (Jan) Danoff SchakowskyOvernight Cybersecurity: Trump budget includes .3B for DHS cyber office | US reportedly tried to recover stolen NSA tools | Experts identify malware targeting Olympics Dems call for more action on Equifax hack House Dem opposition mounts to budget deal MORE and Luis Gutiérrez backing Newman and top House Democratic leadership backing Lipinski.
The seat is seen as a safe one for Democrats, so next week's primary stands to decide who will head to Washington in November.