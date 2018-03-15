Dem enters state race against GOP candidate who called Parkland survivor 'skinhead lesbian'

A Democrat has entered what was once an uncontested race for a state House seat in Maine in order to challenge the Republican candidate who insulted two of the survivors of last month's Florida school shooting.

Eryn Gilchrist of Greene, Maine, submitted signatures on Thursday to get on the ballot for the state's 57th House District, according to Portland's WMTW News 8. Thursday is the state's filing deadline for House candidates.

Gilchrist will challenge Leslie Gibson, a Republican who was set to run unopposed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gilchrist decided to run because she felt "horrified and embarrassed" at the thought of Gibson being elected, according to the Sun Journal.

The Republican drew criticism after he made derisive comments on Twitter about Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of last month's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Gonzalez, who identifies as bisexual, is one of several Parkland students who have earned a high profile in the media for their push for stricter gun control in the wake of the Feb. 14 shooting, which left 17 people dead.

“There is nothing about this skinhead lesbian that impresses me and there is nothing that she has to say unless you’re a frothing at the mouth moonbat,” Gibson tweeted in response to a report on Gonzalez's rocketing number of Twitter followers, according to the Sun Journal.

He also criticized David Hogg, another Parkland survivor who has become a prominent activist following the shooting, calling Hogg "a bald faced liar," the news outlet reported.

Gibson later apologized on Twitter before deleting his account.

“I would like to extend to you my most sincere apology for how I addressed you,” he said, according to New York magazine. “It was wrong and unacceptable. You are doing work that is important to you. I would like to extend my hand in friendship and understanding to you.”