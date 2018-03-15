Romney officially files to run for Senate

Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyWhat sort of senator will Mitt Romney be? Not a backbencher, even day one Trump endorses Romney in Utah Senate race Obama failed on Russia; Trump must get it right MORE (R) on Thursday officially filed his paperwork to run in Utah to replace retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch Orrin Grant HatchOvernight Finance: NAFTA defenders dig in | Tech pushes Treasury to fight EU on taxes | AT&T faces setback in merger trial | Dems make new case against Trump tax law | Trump fuels fight over gas tax What sort of senator will Mitt Romney be? Not a backbencher, even day one Lawmaker interest in NAFTA intensifies amid Trump moves MORE (R).

“Today, I visited the office of LG @SpencerJCox to officially file for the US Senate race,” Romney tweeted, along with a photo of him signing election documents.

“In the month since I announced my candidacy, I’ve driven nearly 4,000 miles to meet with Utahns in 20 counties. Hope I’ll get a chance to meet you soon and earn your vote,” he added.

Romney, the former Massachusetts governor and 2012 Republican presidential nominee, announced last month in an online video that he would run for Senate.

“I believe I can help bring Utah’s values and Utah’s lessons to Washington. Utah is a better model for Washington than Washington is for Utah,” he said in the video.

Romney is not expected to face a primary challenge, and is heavily favored over his presumptive Democratic opponent, Salt Lake City councilwoman Jenny Wilson, according to polls.

He has frequently sparred with President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE. Romney blasted then-candidate Trump in a March 2016 speech as a “phony” who was taking over the Republican Party.

Since Trump took office, he has hit the president for supporting Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreAmerican women will decide who wins and loses in 2018 elections Trump endorses Romney in Utah Senate race Juan Williams: Evangelicals sell their souls for Trump MORE and for reportedly referring to Haiti and African nations as “shithole countries.”

However, Trump tweeted his support for Romney's campaign after the initial announcement, and Romney expressed appreciation in return.

.@MittRomney has announced he is running for the Senate from the wonderful State of Utah. He will make a great Senator and worthy successor to @OrrinHatch, and has my full support and endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018