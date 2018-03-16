Cook Political Report moves 9 House races toward Dems

The Cook Political Report, a top nonpartisan election handicapper, shifted nine House races to more favorable for Democrats in this year's midterm elections.

The new rating changes released on Friday come a few days after Pennsylvania’s nationally watched House special election, where Democrats will likely have a huge upset in a district that President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE won by nearly 20 points in 2016.

Democrat Conor Lamb declared victory and leads Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone by 627 votes, but some media outlets have yet to call the race.

Some of the most notable rating changes include three races that have shifted from "lean Republican" to "toss-up": the seats held by GOP Reps. Leonard Lance Leonard LanceProgressive group targets GOP moderates on immigration Florida shooting reopens CDC gun research debate Republicans seek to distance themselves from Trump remarks MORE (N.J.), Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickPennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map Progressive group targets GOP moderates on immigration Pa. GOP to meet deadline in submitting new map in gerrymandering ruling MORE (Pa.) and Keith Rothfus Keith James RothfusPennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map GOP rep pledges to 'restore separation of powers' The National Park Service's baffling ban on bottled water sales MORE (Pa.).

Fitzpatrick's and Rothfus’s seats became more favorable for Democrats after Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court redrew the state’s congressional map in its gerrymandering case. While Republicans are challenging the new lines, they’re still likely to go into effect for the midterms.

Following Tuesday's likely victory, Lamb is looking to switch districts and is preparing a run for Rothfus’s seat. The seat Lamb is poised to win will not exist under the new map, and the area will be drawn into a new, open-seat district that is even more favorable territory for Republicans.

Other notable rating changes include the shift from "likely Republican" to "lean Republican" for Rep. Steve Pearce Stevan (Steve) Edward PearceTrump poised for a September fight over border wall The dozen rebels targeted by GOP leaders Boehner takes his retribution MORE’s (R-N.M.) open seat and the special election to fill the seat vacated by ex-Rep. Pat Tiberi Patrick (Pat) Joseph TiberiIt's time we start using 'The Investing in Opportunity Act' Minnesota Republican named new chairman of Joint Economic Committee Overnight Finance: Congress barrels toward another shutdown crisis | Canada worries Trump will withdraw from NAFTA | Blue-state Republicans push tax law changes | Chamber CEO calls out Bannon, Warren MORE (R-Ohio). Rep. Ami Bera Amerish (Ami) Babulal BeraWeek ahead: Defense spending ties up budget talks Week ahead in defense: Spending fight consumes Congress Out of their lane: DC celebs go bowling for charity MORE’s (D-Calif.) seat, which is a frequent GOP target, has also shifted from lean Democrat to likely Democrat.

There are also several seats that were already considered safe for Democrats that have tilted even more in their direction, including the shift from "likely Democrat" to "solid Democrat" in the seats held by Rep. Salud Carbajal Salud CarbajalLawmakers feel pressure on guns House approves spending bill, shifting shutdown drama to Senate MORE (D-Calif.), Charlie Crist Charles (Charlie) Joseph CristFlorida House Republican won’t seek reelection Mitt Romney had his chance and failed; time to step aside PolitiFact cancels Alan Grayson hire after backlash MORE (D-Fla.) and Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.).

Only one rating change favors Republicans due to the new maps in Pennsylvania: the seat that will likely be held by Lamb through the end of year. It will now shift from "toss-up" to "likely Republican." Saccone has been circulating petitions to run in the new district.