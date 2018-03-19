GOP Senate candidate slams McCaskill over Clinton ties

The top Republican candidate running to face Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillMcCaskill welcomes ninth grandson in a row Dem group launches M ad buy to boost vulnerable senators Senate Dems block crackdown on sanctuary cities MORE (D-Mo.) in November's midterm elections attacked McCaskill over her support for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWoman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Trump: CNN, MSNBC 'got scammed' into covering Russian-organized rally Pennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map MORE in a new digital ad released Monday.

McCaskill, who is considered one of the most vulnerable Senate incumbents on the ballot this fall, was the first member of Congress to endorse Clinton's 2016 presidential bid. McCaskill became one of the former secretary of State's most vocal backers on the campaign trail.

The new online spot, shared exclusively with The Hill ahead of its Monday release, is meant to hammer home McCaskill's ties to Clinton and amplify Clinton's attacks on Trump supporters.