House Dems set February fundraising record

The House Democratic campaign arm raised almost $10.6 million in February, an impressive haul as the party committee stockpiles cash while targeting the GOP's majority in the chamber.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) said Monday in a press release that more than $3 million of that sum came from online fundraising, an important tool that helps engage grass-roots donors, who typically give in smaller amounts. The figure for last month is also the most the party has ever raised in a February and a significant increase from the $7.1 million it raised in February 2016.

The fundraising brings the party to more than $49 million on hand for upcoming races.

Rep. Ben Ray Luján (N.M.), the DCCC's chairman, lauded the fundraising haul as indicative of the energy in the Democratic universe over flipping the House. The party needs to win a net total of 24 seats in November to regain control, a target seen as attainable considering historic midterm trends and President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE's low favorability.

“It’s been clear all cycle long that the grassroots are energized and unified around the goal of taking back the House,” Luján said in a statement.

“The DCCC’s historic fundraising combined with incredible candidate fundraising will ensure that Democratic candidates have the resources to tell their powerful stories and connect with voters.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the campaign arm of the House GOP, has not yet released its totals for February.

But while the DCCC outraised the NRCC during the first 13 months of the 2018 election cycle, the GOP arm outraised the Democratic group during the month of January. And it still has significant resources at its disposal.

As of the end of January, the NRCC had $50.6 million in its bank account, a number that could increase through February depending on how the group spent last month.

The NRCC is fresh off of spending more than $3 million in last month’s closely watched Pennsylvania 18th District special election, while the DCCC ultimately spent about $1 million behind the scenes, according to McClatchy.

Democrat Conor Lamb claimed victory in that special election, flipping a district Trump won by more 20 points in 2016.