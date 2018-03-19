Booker: 'This is the most important midterm election of our lifetime'

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDems ponder gender politics of 2020 nominee Senate rejects centrist immigration bill after Trump veto threat Sen. Gillibrand, eyeing 2020 bid, rankles some Democrats MORE (D-N.J.) says that voters should not be getting tunnel vision thinking about 2020 and neglect November's midterms.

"This is the most important midterm election of our lifetime. ... For folks looking beyond that, don't look beyond," Booker said on “The View” on Monday.

Booker, 48, brushed off questions about him running against President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE in 2020 and said he is “going to be fighting for every Democratic candidate” during the 2018 midterms.

He also said that, in the future, Democrats and Republicans need to find “common ground to work together and stand together.”

After a weekend that saw Trump heavily criticize special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s investigation into the 2016 election, Booker accused the president of trying to undermine the integrity of the country’s agencies.

“It is exactly what the Russians want,” Booker said. “Us to be going after our sacred institutions."

Booker also said that he is “very interested” in investigating FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Andrew George McCabeDopey Russian ads didn't swing voters — federal coverups did Federal abuses on Obama's watch represent a growing blight on his legacy In the case of the FISA memos, transparency is national security MORE’s recent firing by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsUnder pressure, Trump shifts blame for Russia intrusion Overnight Tech: Judge blocks AT&T request for DOJ communications | Facebook VP apologizes for tweets about Mueller probe | Tech wants Treasury to fight EU tax proposal Overnight Regulation: Trump to take steps to ban bump stocks | Trump eases rules on insurance sold outside of ObamaCare | FCC to officially rescind net neutrality Thursday | Obama EPA chief: Reg rollback won't stand MORE.

Sessions said McCabe provided the press with unauthorized information and wasn’t forthcoming with investigators looking into the matter. McCabe has said that he has the authority to share the information and that his dismissal is part of a larger effort to discredit Mueller’s investigation.