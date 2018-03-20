Biden hosting fundraiser in Miami

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden: Trump ‘dumbs down’ American values Breitbart editor: Biden's son inked deal with Chinese government days after vice president’s trip Biden makes endorsements in top House races MORE will meet with top leaders in the Latino community at a fundraiser in Miami on Tuesday, as the Democrat reportedly considers a 2020 bid for president.

CNN reports that Univision personality Raúl de Molina and Puerto Rican lobbyist Luis Miranda Jr. are both expected to attend the fundraiser, which is being hosted by the Latino Victory Fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event is billed as an "intimate conversation and lunch" with Biden and roughly two dozen other politically connected individuals are expected to attend, including Debbie Mucarsel Powell, a Florida Democrat running for Congress against Rep. Carlos Curbelo Carlos Luis CurbeloHouse GOP frets over Pennsylvania race Only 2 vulnerable House Republicans want Trump's help with campaign: report Lawmakers trade barbs, torch Trump at DC soiree MORE (R-Fla.).

Jose Javier Rodriguez, a Democrat looking to replace retiring Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Ileana Carmen Ros-LehtinenSaudi energy deal push sparks nuclear weapon concerns Lawmakers trade barbs, torch Trump at DC soiree Ex-Clinton Health Secretary running for Congress MORE (R-Fla.) is also expected to appear.

Biden's spokesman confirmed the vice president's attendance to CNN and stated the event would be "an opportunity for Vice President Biden to have a candid conversation about the issues impacting the Latino community."

Biden, who considered a run in 2016 before eventually declining in favor of endorsing Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump adds to legal team after attacks on Mueller Press: You can’t believe a word he says Feehery: March Madness MORE, has reportedly been telling aides as recently as February that a 2020 run is a real possibility in his future.

"If I were offered the nomination by the Lord Almighty right now, today, I would say no because we're not ready, the family's not ready to do this. If in a year from now, if we're ready and no one has moved in that I think can do it, then I may very well do it," Biden said on ABC's "The View" in December.