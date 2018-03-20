Mississippi gov to fill Cochran seat with agriculture commissioner: report

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant (R) is poised to tap state Agriculture Commissioner Cindy Hyde-Smith to replace retiring Sen. Thad Cochran William (Thad) Thad CochranGOP leaders see finish line on omnibus deal McDaniel to run for open Senate seat in Miss. rather than challenge Wicker Congress, like Hollywood, has a female representation problem MORE (R), according to The Clarion-Ledger.

Bryant hasn’t made a final decision, but his short list is reportedly down to Hyde-Smith and Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann.

If Hyde-Smith, a beef cattle farmer, is selected for the job, she’d be the first female senator from Mississippi in history.

ADVERTISEMENT resign from his Senate seat on April 1 due to health issues.

His vacancy triggers a special election that will be held in November. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote getters will then advance to a runoff. Whoever wins that will serve out the remainder of Cochran’s term until 2020.

Two candidates have already thrown their hats into the ring to replace Cochran.

Mississippi state Sen. Chris McDaniel (R) was initially going to challenge Sen. Roger Wicker Roger Frederick WickerSenate Commerce presses Facebook, Cambridge Analytic for answers on data McDaniel to run for open Senate seat in Miss. rather than challenge Wicker Mississippi is new headache for GOP in the South MORE (R-Miss.) in what could have been a potentially bruising primary. But McDaniel switched shortly after Cochran announced his retirement.

McDaniel, a conservative firebrand, narrowly lost a contentious primary challenge against Cochran in 2014.

Former Rep. Mike Espy (D-Miss.) has also announced that he’ll run in the special election. Espy served in the House from 1987 to 1993 and then was tapped to be secretary of Agriculture in the Clinton administration.

Hyde-Smith served as a state senator from 2000 to 2012, but switched her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican in 2010. Some speculate that could make her vulnerable in the special election if she decided to run.

But Hyde-Smith has close ties to the White House. President Trump Donald John TrumpLieu: There will be 'widespread civil unrest' if Trump fires Mueller Attorneys for Trump, Mueller hold face-to-face meeting to discuss potential interview topics: report Trump tariffs not helpful for nuclear talks, South Korea says MORE considered her to be his Agriculture secretary, and she served as the co-chair on his campaign’s Agriculture Advisory Committee.