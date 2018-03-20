Rasmussen poll: Voters think it would hurt candidates in their state if Trump campaigned for them

A plurality of voters in a new poll say they think it would hurt candidates in their states if President Trump Donald John TrumpLieu: There will be 'widespread civil unrest' if Trump fires Mueller Attorneys for Trump, Mueller hold face-to-face meeting to discuss potential interview topics: report Trump tariffs not helpful for nuclear talks, South Korea says MORE were to campaign for them ahead of November's midterm elections.

A poll from the conservative-leaning Rasmussen finds that 40 percent of respondents think it would not be beneficial for 2018 candidates in their states if Trump came to campaign with them, compared to 28 percent who think it would help those candidates and 21 percent think it would have no effect.

Twelve percent of respondents said they weren't sure what impact it would have.

The poll was conducted from March 13 to 14 among 1,000 likely voters. Its margin of error is 3 percentage points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump and his surrogates campaigned hard for Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone in this month's special House election in Pennsylvania. During a rally in the suburban Pittsburgh district, Trump was in full campaign mode, railing against the media and skewering his Democratic opponents.

Democrat Conor Lamb claimed victory in the race, winning by just more than 600 votes a district Trump captured in 2016 by more than 20 points.

Trump's approval rating is 41 percent, according the latest RealClearPolitics average of polls, with a disapproval rating of 54 percent.