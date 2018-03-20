Republican National Committee announces record fundraising for February

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced Tuesday that it had raised a $12.8 million in February, breaking its previous February fubdraising record.

The RNC raised $157.7 million total in the 2017-2018 cycle and currently has $42 million cash on hand with no debt, according to RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

"To have this much cash on hand allows us to be in 25 states already and be building out our ground game, identifying our likely voters, our persuadable voters, and then building an organization as to how we’re going to turn them out," McDaniel said.

In 2017, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) raised $67 million, roughly half of what Republicans raised in the same time period. The DNC said that it raised nearly $7 million in January.

At the beginning of 2018, the DNC had $6.5 million cash on hand but had debt totaling $6.2 million, according to Politico.

In February, the DNC hired Clayton Cox — who previously worked as a senior adviser — to be the committee's new finance director after months without a top fundraiser.

As Republicans prepare for what is likely to be a tough midterm election, McDaniel said that the money the RNC has collected will give Republicans an advantage over Democrats and help keep Republican majorities.

"The RNC's ongoing investments in a permanent ground game and data operation will help our Party win elections and keep Republican majorities as President Trump fulfills promises made to the American people," McDaniel said.