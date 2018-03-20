Kentucky candidate takes heat for tweeting he'd like to use congressman for target practice

A GOP candidate for Kentucky secretary of state is taking heat after he joked on Tuesday that he wants to use Rep. John Yarmuth John Allen YarmuthRepublican health policy is destroying rural health care McConnell, Schumer tap colleagues to explore budget reform Democrats march toward single-payer health care MORE (D-Ky.) for target practice.

Carl Nett, who used to work in the Secret Service, was replying to a tweet from Yarmuth boasting about his "F" rating from the National Rifle Association (NRA).

I’m so proud of my @NRA rating, I’ll wear it on my chest. I invite my colleagues to join me in wearing our F ratings every day until the GOP finally stands up to the gun lobby and helps us pass common sense gun safety legislation. Find me to get a pin. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/sOECS54QOK — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) March 19, 2018

"Move it over just a bit," Nett said in a now-deleted tweet. "I was trained center mass."

Nett later tweeted that he has protected with his life politicians with whom he disagreed, such as former President Obama and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump adds to legal team after attacks on Mueller Press: You can’t believe a word he says Feehery: March Madness MORE.

However, Nett's original tweet quickly came under scrutiny, with the FBI's Louisville branch announcing they were probing the matter.

"FBI Louisville is aware of the tweet and is working with our law enforcement partners to determine the best course of action," spokesman David Habich told The Courier-Journal.

A spokesman from Yarmuth's office told the publication that the Capitol Police were also aware of the situation.

Yarmuth's tweet on Monday was in reference to the nationwide anti-gun violence March for Our Lives protest set for Saturday in cities across the country.