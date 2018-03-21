Koch-backed group launches six-figure ad buy against Heitkamp

A group associated with billionaire conservative donors Charles and David Koch is launching a six-figure ad buy attacking North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampKoch-backed group launches six-figure ad buy against Heitkamp Overnight Defense: Senate sides with Trump on military role in Yemen | Dem vets push for new war authorization on Iraq anniversary | General says time isn't 'right' for space corps Senate sides with Trump on providing Saudi military support MORE (D) for voting against the Republican tax overhaul.

The fiscally conservative group Americans For Prosperity (AFP) is putting about $450,000 behind the ad, which will begin running statewide through television and digital outlets beginning Wednesday.



“Heidi Heitkamp went to Washington and she promised to look out for us,” the ad's narrator states.

“Instead, Heidi took hundreds of thousands from well-connected special interests, then gave special interests hundreds of thousands in handouts. Caribbean Rum distillers, Hollywood filmmakers, racehorse owners – they all cashed in. But when Heidi had the chance to help us with real tax cuts, she turned her back, voted no. Heidi Heitkamp – handouts for special interests, higher taxes for us.”

Heitkamp is one of 10 Senate Democrats seeking reelection this year in states that President Trump Donald John TrumpKoch-backed group launches six-figure ad buy against Heitkamp Anti-abortion Dem wins primary fight Lipinski holds slim lead in tough Illinois primary fight MORE carried in 2016. Trump took 63 percent of the vote in North Dakota, against only 27 percent for Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonKoch-backed group launches six-figure ad buy against Heitkamp Trump keeps up 'low IQ' attack on Maxine Waters GOP leaders to Trump: Leave Mueller alone MORE.

The Democratic senator is expected to face Rep. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerKoch-backed group launches six-figure ad buy against Heitkamp Pension committee must deliver on retirement promise Cramer to announce North Dakota Senate run on Friday MORE (R-N.D.) in the general election. There is very little polling of the race, but a February survey from Gravis Marketing found Heitkamp ahead by 3 points, 43 to 40 percent.

AFP recently launched an initiative called American Pay Raise in the 10 states with Democratic senators facing tough reelection bids. It includes a six-figure digital ad buy thanking lawmakers who supported the GOP tax bill that Trump signed into law in December.

No Democrats in the Senate voted in favor of the tax law.

The AFP ad buys are part of a broad offensive by the Koch network to sell the GOP tax law – and to attack the red state Democrats who voted against it.

The tax bill was enormously unpopular at the time of its passage but recent polls show voters have warmed to the law since it went into affect.

The Koch Network has committed up to $20 million in advertising for the tax law. Since February, AFP has spent nearly $8 million in ads going after Sens. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyKoch-backed group launches six-figure ad buy against Heitkamp Overnight Defense: Senate sides with Trump on military role in Yemen | Dem vets push for new war authorization on Iraq anniversary | General says time isn't 'right' for space corps Senate sides with Trump on providing Saudi military support MORE (Ind.) and Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillKoch-backed group launches six-figure ad buy against Heitkamp GOP Senate candidate slams McCaskill over Clinton ties Dems meddle against Illinois governor ahead of GOP primary MORE (Mo.), two Democrats who also are seeking reelection in states won by Trump.

The Koch Network will spend up to $400 million this cycle on politics and policy.

Allied groups have already put $1.6 million behind ads in Wisconsin attacking Sen. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinKoch-backed group launches six-figure ad buy against Heitkamp Flood of legislative candidates points to enthusiasm in both parties Koch-backed group puts .6M into ads hitting Wis. senator over VA scandal MORE (D-Wis.) for her handling of a prescription drugs scandal at a local Veterans Affairs center.

On the policy front, the network is urging the White House to get behind a Democratic proposal to extend protections to those covered by the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and is urging Congress to pass a bill allowing terminally ill patients to use experimental drugs. Prison reform and reducing recidivism rates among former prisoners is another top Koch priority.