Gillibrand endorses Cuomo for reelection

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandCoalition presses Transportation Dept. for stricter oversight of driverless cars Do Dems need someone people like to beat Trump? Franchisers blitz Congress in search of liability shield MORE (D) on Tuesday said she was throwing her support behind Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his 2018 reelection bid for governor.

"Gov. Cuomo and I are friends. But he also has done some amazing things for New York, such as passing paid leave in our state, passing marriage equality and working to end sexual violence on our college campuses," Gillibrand told Politico.

She went on to suggest that Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerConscience protections for health-care providers should be standard Pension committee must deliver on retirement promise Dem super PAC launches ad defending Donnelly on taxes MORE (D-N.Y.) would also endorse the governor.

"You'll have to ask him. I'm sure he'll do the same," Gillibrand told the news outlet.

The senator's comments come a day after former "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon launched her campaign to challenge Cuomo in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

“Cuomo’s time in office has been defined by a string of indictments for corruption, his failure to fix the New York City subway, and his support for a backroom deal which handed Republicans control of the state Senate, resulting in the failure of numerous pieces of progressive legislation,” Nixon said in a statement.

Nixon has been highly critical of Cuomo in recent months.

She questioned whether he was a "real Democrat" at a speech in Brooklyn on Tuesday, citing his corporate ties and corruption in Albany.

Cuomo leads the race with 66 percent, while Nixon trails at 19 percent, according to a Sienna College poll released on Monday.