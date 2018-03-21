Republican National Committee spent $271K at Trump’s businesses last month: report

The Republican National Committee (RNC) spent at least $271,000 at President Trump Donald John TrumpKoch-backed group launches six-figure ad buy against Heitkamp Anti-abortion Dem wins primary fight Lipinski holds slim lead in tough Illinois primary fight MORE's businesses in February, according to figures obtained by The Washington Post.

Federal Election Commission filings obtained by the newspaper show the RNC spent $270,000 last month at just two of Trump's properties, the Trump International Hotel in Washington and the Trump National Doral Miami. Those expenditures totaled 86 percent of the RNC's spending for February.

RNC officials did not respond to the Post's request for comment on the expenses.

On Tuesday, the RNC announced it would hold its May meeting at the Trump National Doral Miami, where party officials will begin planning the 2020 convention process.

Trump did not sell his businesses upon taking office, instead placing them in a blind trust controlled by his sons. Critics have frequently hit the Trump administration for perceived conflicts of interest centered around Trump's many properties.

The Post also found a steady stream of GOP candidates and Republican-themed events held at Trump properties since the president took office early last year, including dozens of current and potential Republican lawmakers who have held fundraisers at the properties.

The Trump Organization could earn as much as $160,000 per event for those fundraisers, according to the report.