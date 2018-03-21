Obama successor wins Dem primary for Illinois attorney general

Former President Obama's successor in the Illinois state senate on Tuesday won the Democratic primary for Illinois attorney general.

State Sen. Kwame Raoul (D) took over Obama's seat in the Illinois Senate in 2004, when Obama ran for the U.S. Senate.

Raoul defeated former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn and six other candidates to win the Democratic nomination for attorney general. With 94 percent of precincts reporting, Raoul had 30 percent of the vote compared to 28 percent for Quinn, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Raoul had the support of the Cook County Democratic Party in the primary fight for attorney general, and had also received endorsements from teacher and labor unions, according to The Associated Press.

He will face off against attorney Erika Harold, a former Miss America and Harvard law school graduate who won the Republican primary for the state's attorney general.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced last year she would not seek reelection in 2018.